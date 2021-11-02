Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Detroit election news, bridge land deal with Canada, Social app creation and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IKwak_0ckCP70Q00
(Element5 Digital/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Election Day Detroit!

Today is Tuesday, November 2, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Detroit City Council seat for District 4 to be decided Tuesday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LCJu8_0ckCP70Q00
(Arnaud Jaegers/Unsplash)

On Tuesday, Detroit's 4th District will decide their new City Council representative between ML Elrick and Latisha Johnson.

Johnson has 14 years of experience volunteering within the community, while Elrick is a former FOX 2 and Detroit Free Press reporter.

Southwest Detroit residents push for benefits agreement before Moroun bridge land deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JmUsa_0ckCP70Q00
(N Band/Unsplash)

Detroiters in the Hubbard Richard and Hubbard Farms neighborhoods are demanding that City Council create a community benefits agreement.

The DCC will soon vote on transferring land at 3805 W. Jefferson land to the Moroun family and the Detroit International Bridge Company to craft a six-lane bridge linking Detroit and Windsor.

Metro Detroit engineer creates 'healthy' social media app

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gavaw_0ckCP70Q00
(Bagus Hernawan/Unsplash)

This month, Dearborn resident Daniel Kastner will launch the Ruva. app as a healthier alternative to existing apps.

In the app, there’s no like button, and the surprise factor is taken away to give users control of the curation of their feed.

The app's mission will be to keep people connected, yet not addicted.

Nearly 2,400 national American Airlines flights canceled

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sr5Ev_0ckCP70Q00
(Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash)

Travelers across the county are being impacted by a mass number of American Airlines flight cancelations.

The airline said they’ve canceled 2,387 flights as of 3 p.m. CT on Monday, which marks about 11% of the airline's total flights a day.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
