Detroit Daily Round-Up: Detroit election news, bridge land deal with Canada, Social app creation and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Election Day Detroit!

Today is Tuesday, November 2, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

On Tuesday, Detroit's 4th District will decide their new City Council representative between ML Elrick and Latisha Johnson.

Johnson has 14 years of experience volunteering within the community, while Elrick is a former FOX 2 and Detroit Free Press reporter.

Detroiters in the Hubbard Richard and Hubbard Farms neighborhoods are demanding that City Council create a community benefits agreement.

The DCC will soon vote on transferring land at 3805 W. Jefferson land to the Moroun family and the Detroit International Bridge Company to craft a six-lane bridge linking Detroit and Windsor.

This month, Dearborn resident Daniel Kastner will launch the Ruva. app as a healthier alternative to existing apps.

In the app, there’s no like button, and the surprise factor is taken away to give users control of the curation of their feed.

The app's mission will be to keep people connected, yet not addicted.

Travelers across the county are being impacted by a mass number of American Airlines flight cancelations.

The airline said they’ve canceled 2,387 flights as of 3 p.m. CT on Monday, which marks about 11% of the airline's total flights a day.

