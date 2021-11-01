Detroit Daily Round-Up: COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 could receive go-ahead this week and more

(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

This week, around 28 million children ages 5-11 could potentially receive the go-ahead to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

After the CDC advisory group votes on the authorization, which is expected to occur on Tuesday, the CDC director is likely to recommend it.

Across southeastern Michigan, the lack of school bus drivers is weighing heavily on busy parents forced to take their children to school themselves.

Due to the pandemic, the school bus driver shortage is predicted to continue into next semester — and potentially even next school year.

In each of Detroit's 38 firehouses, Planet Fitness will be donating and helping to install treadmills and stationary bicycles.

According to Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones, the equipment will be used by firefighters and emergency medical personnel during their shifts and allow them to preserve and improve their cardiovascular health.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles, 44-6, and fell to an 0-8 record.

“I got outcoached today; I didn’t help these guys at all,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said following the loss. “We weren’t ready to play today, and that’s on me.”

