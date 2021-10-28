Detroit Daily Round-Up: COVID-19 delta variant's impact diminishing in MI, violation issued to Stellantis plant and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Hard to believe we're already at the end of October - these weeks go by so quick!

Today is Thursday, October 28, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

After more than three months of a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the COVID-19 delta variant's impact may be starting to wane in Michigan.

Earlier this week, the seven-day average of new daily cases dropped to 3,210, which is 500 fewer new daily cases than at the Oct. 13 peak.

This week, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy issued a second violation to Stellantis regarding foul odors permeating neighborhoods on Detroit's east side.

After meeting with EGLE on Wednesday, Stellantis released the following statement:

While the investigation work may take some time to complete due to the complexities of the operation, we anticipate having the odor investigation, modeling (if necessary), and plan for any odor control measures, if required, completed within 90 days (January 9, 2022).

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sending out a warning regarding large amounts of meth and fentanyl finding their way into Michigan.

DEA agents say they're seizing amounts of these drugs that would normally be seen at the nation's southern border.

After a recent 4-1 ordinance vote by the Detroit City Council, owners of rental properties will be allowed to perform lead inspections every three years instead of once a year.

The ordinance was approved by councilmembers Janee Ayers, Scott Benson, Roy McCalister and James Tate, and voted against only by Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Mary Sheffield.

