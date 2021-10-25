Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Dr. Fauci claims COVID-19 vaccines for younger children may be available next month and more

Ashanti Seabron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4S0e_0cbxAaiL00
(Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. At this point, I think it's safe to call Detroit the new Seattle (this rain is never going to leave). I hope everyone had a great weekend!

Today is Monday, October 25, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Dr. Fauci: COVID-19 vaccines for younger children could potentially be available next month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ncPDo_0cbxAaiL00
(Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could become available as soon as November.

Fauci made the announcement on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday and said, "If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval, and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible, if not very likely, that vaccines will be available for children from five to 11 within the first week or two of November."

Detroit Lions defeated by LA Rams, 28-19, fall to 0-7 record

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qY2Sk_0cbxAaiL00
(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to etch their first win of the season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 28-19.

The game was especially unique for the Lions because the team's former quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was the one to lead the Rams to victory.

Metro Detroit church vandalized with swastikas, graffiti

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38hBuh_0cbxAaiL00
(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

The Greater New Life Church in Roseville was vandalized with hateful imagery and language over the weekend.

Swastikas, the word 'die," and other graffiti were left on the church's walls.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Roseville police department at (586) 775-2100.

Gas prices increase slightly across Metro Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j80Ye_0cbxAaiL00
(Erik Mclean/Unsplash)

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices across Metro Detroit slightly increased to $3.32 per gallon.

The rise marks a one cent increase than last week and a $1.22 increase than this time last year.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

Your go-to news source for everything happening in Detroit. Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013. He's committed to detailed and pertinent news for Metro Detroit.

Detroit, MI
242 followers

More from Ashanti Seabron

Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Detroit election news, bridge land deal with Canada, Social app creation and more

(Element5 Digital/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Election Day Detroit!. Today is Tuesday, November 2, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 could receive go-ahead this week and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great Halloween weekend — let's kick November off right!. Today is Monday, November 1, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Detroit deals with issue of replacing lead water lines, Halloween weather forecast and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. I hope everyone has a fun and safe Halloween weekend!. Today is Friday, October 29, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Michigan State

Detroit Daily Round-Up: COVID-19 delta variant's impact diminishing in MI, violation issued to Stellantis plant and more

(Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Hard to believe we're already at the end of October - these weeks go by so quick!

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer pre-orders vaccinations for kids ages 5-11, 2021 state elections news and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. Happy Hump Day - let's finish out this week strong!. Today is Wednesday, October 27, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer continues to collect excess campaign contributions, COVID-19 booster shots and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. It's about time the sun decided to grace southeastern Michigan with its presence. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week!

Read full story
42 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit Daily Round-Up: Hundreds of unvaccinated Beaumont employees suspended, Detroit feds seize $12 million and more

(Jonathan Borba/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. No matter how old I get, Fridays still have that special kind of feel to them. I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
56 comments
Michigan State

Detroit daily Round-Up: Onion-linked salmonella outbreak in MI, Juneteenth holiday among state courts and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit daily Round-Up. Am I the only one who was kept up all night due to those thunderstorms?. Today is Thursday, October 21, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Meteor-like object soars above Metro Detroit, Gov. Whitmer to veto GOP-proposal and more

(Colton Sturgeon/Unsplash) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit daily Round-Up. Happy hump day to everyone, let's finish out this week strong!

Read full story
Michigan State

Detroit daily Round-Up: Michigan health officials looking to vaccinate 4 million residents before flu season and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit daily Round-Up. Happy first day of the NBA season to any hoops fans out there!. Today is Tuesday, October 19, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
5 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell dies, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Detroit and more

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit daily Round-Up. I hope everyone had a great weekend and kicks off a productive start to their week.

Read full story
7 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Detroit reporter goes viral for skateboarding during broadcast, MI gubernatorial race and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit daily Round-Up. Another week has gone by, yet this rain just refuses to go away. I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Red Wings set to host season opener at Little Caesars Arena, free home scam in Detroit and more

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. Let's hope the Red Wings can begin their rise back to glory this season!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: US set to reopen Canadian, Mexican borders to vaccinated travelers early next month and more

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Wednesday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. Happy humpday! Let's finish out the remainder of the week on a strong note. Today is Wednesday, October 13, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story
1 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Wayne County's economy projected to recover to full health by 2023 and more

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. Mother Nature must get a kick out of letting southeastern Michiganders live under the clouds, this weather has been depressing for a while now!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer, President Biden formally declare Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. These weekends go by way too quickly. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week!

Read full story
26 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer's new $6.3 million proposal, odors from Stellantis plant causing pain and more

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. Am I the only one who feels like this week went by very quickly? I hope everyone has a great weekend!

Read full story
10 comments
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Pistons win preseason opener, Second Gentleman Emhoff visits Detroit and more

(Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Thursday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. This mucky weather doesn't take away from the fact that the weekend is only two days away!

Read full story
Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: GM building new battery facility, Detroit post office renamed for Aretha Franklin and more

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images) (DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Tuesday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. I hope everyone having a great start to their week!. Today is Tuesday, October 5, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy