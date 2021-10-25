Detroit Daily Round-Up: Dr. Fauci claims COVID-19 vaccines for younger children may be available next month and more

(Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit Daily Round-Up. At this point, I think it's safe to call Detroit the new Seattle (this rain is never going to leave). I hope everyone had a great weekend!

Today is Monday, October 25, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

(Erin Scott-Pool/Getty Images)

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, COVID-19 vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could become available as soon as November.

Fauci made the announcement on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday and said, "If all goes well, and we get the regulatory approval, and the recommendation from the CDC, it's entirely possible, if not very likely, that vaccines will be available for children from five to 11 within the first week or two of November."

(Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions failed to etch their first win of the season, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 28-19.

The game was especially unique for the Lions because the team's former quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was the one to lead the Rams to victory.

(Michael Förtsch/Unsplash)

The Greater New Life Church in Roseville was vandalized with hateful imagery and language over the weekend.

Swastikas, the word 'die," and other graffiti were left on the church's walls.

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Roseville police department at (586) 775-2100.

(Erik Mclean/Unsplash)

According to AAA Michigan, gas prices across Metro Detroit slightly increased to $3.32 per gallon.

The rise marks a one cent increase than last week and a $1.22 increase than this time last year.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.