Detroit daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer, President Biden formally declare Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day and more

Today is Monday, October 11

On Monday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Oct. 11 will be known as Indigenous Peoples' Day in the state.

President Joe Biden also declared Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day, making him the first U.S. president to formally do so.

Tribute to veterans and mosque vandalized in Metro Detroit

Over the weekend, both a tribute to veterans and mosque in Oakland County were vandalized.

The tribute was vandalized on Saturday and the mosque was vandalized on Friday evening.

Anyone with information regarding either destruction of property is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-5000.

The second phase of the Motown Museum's expansion is officially underway.

The expansion will introduce an outdoor plaza that will serve as a multipurpose gathering place and welcome destination for visitors.

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions fell to an 0-5 record after losing to the Minnesota Vikings via a game-winning field goal.

During a tearful postgame press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the loss and said “You want it for everybody, man. You’ve got to earn one. We’re this close. We haven’t done it.”

