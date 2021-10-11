Detroit, MI

Detroit daily Round-Up: Gov. Whitmer, President Biden formally declare Oct. 11 as Indigenous Peoples' Day and more

Ashanti Seabron

(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Monday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. These weekends go by way too quickly. I hope everyone is having a great start to their week!

Today is Monday, October 11, let's check out Detroit's biggest stories of the day.

Oct. 11 designated as Indigenous Peoples' Day in Michigan by Gov. Whitmer, President Biden

(Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

On Monday morning, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that Oct. 11 will be known as Indigenous Peoples' Day in the state.

President Joe Biden also declared Monday as Indigenous Peoples' Day, making him the first U.S. president to formally do so.

Tribute to veterans and mosque vandalized in Metro Detroit

(Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash)

Over the weekend, both a tribute to veterans and mosque in Oakland County were vandalized.

The tribute was vandalized on Saturday and the mosque was vandalized on Friday evening.

Anyone with information regarding either destruction of property is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-5000.

Motown Museum to undergo second phase of its expansion

(Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

The second phase of the Motown Museum's expansion is officially underway.

The expansion will introduce an outdoor plaza that will serve as a multipurpose gathering place and welcome destination for visitors.

Detroit Lions fall to 0-5 record after loss to Vikings

(Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions fell to an 0-5 record after losing to the Minnesota Vikings via a game-winning field goal.

During a tearful postgame press conference, Lions head coach Dan Campbell talked about the loss and said “You want it for everybody, man. You’ve got to earn one. We’re this close. We haven’t done it.”

Ashanti Lee Seabron is a lifelong Michigander who's worked as a writer since 2013.

Detroit, MI
