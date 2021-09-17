Detroit daily roundup: What to know this Friday

(William Duggan/Unsplash)

(DETROIT, Mich.) Hello and welcome to this Friday's edition of the Detroit daily roundup. I hope everyone has an amazing weekend and has a chance to enjoy some of these final summer days (they'll be gone by the second you blink!)

Today is Friday, September 17, let's check out Detroit's biggest news stories.

On Thursday evening at a town hall meeting, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan refused to go head-to-head with challenger Anthony Adams.

While Adams called the move cowardly, Duggan's campaign manager Alexis Wiley explained that "We are not going to give a platform for a rhetoric of divisiveness and hate and that’s something the mayor is not going to do."

In preparation for an increase in package volume for the upcoming holiday season, UPS plans to hire over 1,000 seasonal employees across metro Detroit.

There will be 1,300 openings with full- and part-time seasonal positions available, a majority of which are package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers.

Motor City Brewing Works' new location on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion (19350 Livernois Ave.) is now in full swing after opening its doors over the summer.

The Livernois location has more seating and an expanded menu, offering sandwiches, burgers, nachos and small-batch brewing.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources Director Dan Eichinger plans to sign an order that will ban swimming on days with hazardous conditions at state parks beginning on May 1, 2022.

Under the amendment, people will not be allowed to swim on red flag days, yet will still be allowed to enter the water for activities such as surfing and wakeboarding.

