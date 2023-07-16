Last Chance to Dine: Celebrated 'Award-Winning' Restaurant Scheduled for Closure

Disappointing news for sushi lovers in metro Phoenix with a popular restaurant set to close.

Photo by Adobe Library Image

The popular Sushi Roku restaurant in Scottsdale is due to close on July 31.

An announcement was made on the restaurant's Instagram page this week.

"To our Sushi Roku Scottsdale family. After an incredible 15-year journey, we've reached the end of our lease and will be closing Sushi Roku Scottsdale... We are hopeful to come back to Scottsdale in the future."

The restaurant opened in 2008 and has been listed on the “50 Best Restaurants in Phoenix” by Arizona Foothills Magazine and one of the “10 Best Sushi Restaurants in Metro Phoenix” by the Phoenix New Times. Following the announcement, many fans posted their disappointment over the news.

While the Scottsdale location is closing, the post teased a possible future return. In the meantime, the company will continue to expand in California and Texas, so fans of Sushi Roku may need to travel out of state to enjoy Sushi Roku's unique twist on sushi.

