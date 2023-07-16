Escalating Theft Challenges Supermarket Giant's Presence. Could Store Closures Loom?

Ash Jurberg

The President of Giant Food, which has stores across Virginia, says rising theft is a huge problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R7zfq_0nSJUyXl00
Photo byAdobe Library Image

The retail industry has been hit hard this year, with stores across the country closing.

One of the reasons has been the increase in theft, and the President of the grocery chain Giant Food has threatened to close stores if the trend continues.

The President of Giant Food spoke out earlier this month about theft's impact on its stores.

"They steal everything from roasts to shrimp to deodorant to razor blades, you name it...What we always must do is ensure we can run our stores safely and profitably. If I can’t do both of those things, I’ll have no choice but to close a store. This clearly takes a toll.” Ira Kress, Giant Food president

Kress believes part of the reason for rising theft is the lack of punishment for offenders.

“It is extraordinarily easy to sell stolen items now. And if it’s easy to make money and there are little-to-no penalties getting caught doing it, then more people are taking advantage of that.” Ira Kress, Giant Food president

The company is spending "tens of millions" of dollars on security measures, which will ultimately be passed onto consumers with increased prices. Giant currently has 165 stores and 153 pharmacies across four states, including Virginia, and is putting some items under lock and key.

We’re not a bank, we don’t have vaults. I don’t want to create an environment where everything is locked up in the stores. But I do not see today anything occurring which is going to significantly impact positively, the escalation that’s occurring in either theft or violence. I welcome the conversations." Ira Kress, Giant Food president

Last week the Food Industry Association released its annual “The Food Retailing Industry Speaks” report, which stated shoplifting “has driven retailers to take severe actions that include closing stores.”

Kress says he is doing everything he can to prevent that, so let's hope no stores in Virginia are forced to close.

Your thoughts

Are you concerned that some stores will be forced to close? Should there be tougher penalties for theft? What should businesses do?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Money# People# Lifestyle# Food

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 25

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
101K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Los Angeles, CA

Limited Time Offer: Macy's LA Store Shutting Down, Liquidation Sales Up to 40% Off

End of an Era: Macy's to Shut Down Los Angeles Store After Half a Century. Liquidation Sales Have Commenced. Sad news for fans of Macy's with the announcement that the Los Angeles store that anchors the Eagle Rock Plaza is set to close in September.

Read full story
Placer County, CA

Retail Woes Continue: Placer County Braces for Closure of Another CVS Store

Another CVS Location to Shutter its Doors in Placer County Next Month. Disappointing news for residents of Placer County in California, with the notification that another CVS store in the county will be closing next month.

Read full story
Illinois State

Bank Branch Exodus: Major Institutions Maintain Closures Across Illinois

Financial Institutions Scale Back: Illinois to Witness More Major Bank Branch Closures. Major banks continue to push customers toward online banking as they close locations across the United States.

Read full story
37 comments
Alabama State

Closing Down Sale: Final Days to Shop as Retail Giants Exit Alabama Next Week

Alabama Shoppers Prepare to Say Goodbye as Popular Retailers Announce Store Closures by July 30. The end is finally in sight for bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. I have written extensively over the last few months about Bed Bath & Beyond filing for bankruptcy and promised readers to update them with any developments.

Read full story
8 comments
Wisconsin State

Banking Woes: Wisconsin Communities to Lose Services Amid Branch Closures

Closing the Doors: Wisconsin Communities Set to Lose Banking Services in Latest Closures. The number of bank locations closing across the United States continues to increase as major banks push customers toward online banking.

Read full story
Louisiana State

Farewell to Favorites: Louisiana to Witness Closure of Two Popular Retail Chains Next Week

End of an Era: Beloved Retail Brands Bid Farewell to Louisiana, Closing All Stores by July 30. The end is finally in sight for bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. I have written extensively over the last few months about Bed Bath & Beyond filing for bankruptcy and promised readers to update them with any developments.

Read full story
10 comments
Colorado Springs, CO

End of Operations: Colorado Springs Care Facility to Close, Layoffs Imminent

A care facility in Colorado Springs will close, with 64 employees losing their jobs. There was unfortunate news today with the announcement that an Alzheimer's care facility in Colorado Springs is set to close, resulting in the transfer of patients and the loss of local jobs.

Read full story
6 comments

South Carolina Stores to Shutter Permanently: Popular Retail Chains' Last Days

End of an Era: South Carolina Says Goodbye to Two Popular Retail Brands. I have written extensively over the last few months about popular household retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filing for bankruptcy and promised readers to update them with any developments. Today comes official confirmation that all stores will close on Sunday, July 30.

Read full story
9 comments
Pennsylvania State

Growing Trend: Pennsylvania to Lose More Bank Branches in the Coming Months

Several more bank locations in Pennsylvania have been listed to close. Major banks continue to push customers toward online banking as they close locations across the United States.

Read full story
22 comments
Shelbyville, KY

Job Losses Loom as Kentucky Plant Announces Closure

A manufacturing plant in Shelbyville, Kentucky, will close, with 135 employees losing their jobs. There was unfortunate news today with the announcement that Ficosa is set to close its manufacturing facility in Shelbyville, Kentucky, resulting in the loss of local jobs.

Read full story
63 comments
Massachusetts State

Last Chance to Shop: Massachusetts Braces for Closure of Two Popular Retail Outlets This Month

Two popular retail brands will finally close all stores in Massachusetts by Sunday, July 30. I have written extensively over the last few months about popular household retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filing for bankruptcy and promised readers to update them with any developments. Today comes official confirmation that all stores will close on Sunday, July 30.

Read full story
9 comments
New York City, NY

New York Faces Bank Branch Exodus: More Closures Imminent

Access to Banking Services in New York Declines as Branch Closures Accelerate. There continues to be a push by banks to get their customers online, as seen by the number of physical branches being closed. Unfortunately, for New York residents, another nine New York branches were added to the list.

Read full story
15 comments
California State

California Residents Alerted as Additional Bank Branches Set for Closure

California Banking Shift: More Bank Branches Announce Closure Plans. Major banks continue to push customers toward online banking as they close locations across the United States. Bank of America and Wells Fargo, in particular, are closing locations nationwide.

Read full story
204 comments
Nevada State

Branches on the Chopping Block: Multiple Banks to Shutter Locations in Nevada

Financial Institutions Scale Back: Nevada Branches Set for Closure in Latest Move. Major banks continue to push customers toward online banking as they close locations across the United States. According to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), approximately 8,000 banks were in operation in 2000, but by 2022, this figure was halved.

Read full story
42 comments
Colorado State

Final Days: Two Iconic Retail Chains to Shutter All Colorado Locations by July 30

Two popular retail brands will finally close all stores in Colorado by Sunday, July 30. I have written extensively over the last few months about popular household retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filing for bankruptcy and promised readers to update them with any developments. Today comes official confirmation that all stores will close on Sunday, July 30.

Read full story
12 comments
Texas State

This Snack Food Was Just Revealed as the Most Popular in Texas

Snack Attack: New Study Discovers Texas' Preferred Junk Food Snack. What junk food do you turn to for a little treat? The answer may depend on which state you live in. Today is National Junk Food Day on July 21- yes, that is actually a thing- and so the analysts at casinos.com decided to find out the favorite junk food in each state.

Read full story
Boston, MA

This Boston Organization is Giving Away Millions. Find Out How You Can Apply For a Grant

The Cummings Foundation has opened up grants for 2024, with $30 million available to eligible applicants. Last month I wrote about Boston billionaire Bill Cummings and his extraordinary generosity.

Read full story
6 comments
Maryland State

Final Sales Extravaganza: Maryland Gears Up for Two Chains' Complete Store Shutdown

Two popular retail brands will finally close all stores in Maryland by Sunday, July 30. I have written extensively over the last few months about popular household retailer Bed Bath & Beyond filing for bankruptcy and promised readers to update them with any developments. Today comes official confirmation that all stores will close on Sunday, July 30.

Read full story
7 comments
Florence, AL

Unbelievable Sighting: International Music Sensation Found Serving at Alabama Waffle House

Global music star Lana Del Rey has been spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama. Lana Del Rey is one of the most successful musicians of the last decade. She has a number of hit albums, regularly performs concerts to sold-out crowds, and has an estimated net worth of more than $40 million.

Read full story
2 comments
Florida State

Florida's Guilty Pleasure Revealed: Research Uncovers Most Loved Junk Food

Sunshine State Snacking Secrets Exposed: Research Sheds Light on Favorite Junk Food. What junk food do you turn to for a little treat? The answer may depend on which state you live in.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy