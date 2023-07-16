Escalating Theft Challenges Supermarket Giant's Presence. Could Store Closures Loom?

The President of Giant Food, which has stores across Virginia, says rising theft is a huge problem.

Photo by Adobe Library Image

The retail industry has been hit hard this year, with stores across the country closing.

One of the reasons has been the increase in theft, and the President of the grocery chain Giant Food has threatened to close stores if the trend continues.

The President of Giant Food spoke out earlier this month about theft's impact on its stores.

"They steal everything from roasts to shrimp to deodorant to razor blades, you name it...What we always must do is ensure we can run our stores safely and profitably. If I can’t do both of those things, I’ll have no choice but to close a store. This clearly takes a toll.” Ira Kress, Giant Food president

Kress believes part of the reason for rising theft is the lack of punishment for offenders.

“It is extraordinarily easy to sell stolen items now. And if it’s easy to make money and there are little-to-no penalties getting caught doing it, then more people are taking advantage of that.” Ira Kress, Giant Food president

The company is spending "tens of millions" of dollars on security measures, which will ultimately be passed onto consumers with increased prices. Giant currently has 165 stores and 153 pharmacies across four states, including Virginia, and is putting some items under lock and key.

We’re not a bank, we don’t have vaults. I don’t want to create an environment where everything is locked up in the stores. But I do not see today anything occurring which is going to significantly impact positively, the escalation that’s occurring in either theft or violence. I welcome the conversations." Ira Kress, Giant Food president

Last week the Food Industry Association released its annual “The Food Retailing Industry Speaks” report, which stated shoplifting “has driven retailers to take severe actions that include closing stores.”

Kress says he is doing everything he can to prevent that, so let's hope no stores in Virginia are forced to close.

