End of the Line: Bankrupt Retailer Warns of Minnesota Store Closures Amid Employee Layoffs

Five bridal stores in Minnesota are in danger of closing.

Photo by Adobe Library Image

Popular bridal retail chain David's Bridal has advised that all five of its stores in Minnesota are in danger of closing.

Despite selling one out of every three wedding dresses in the United States and a booming wedding industry, bridal retailer David's Bridal will be closing many of its stores and laying off staff.

David's Bridal operates 298 stores in 49 states, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Minnesota has five stores- but that is set to change.

They have filed a WARN notice with the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development advising the company's five Minnesota stores will permanently close or go through mass layoffs concluding in mid-August.

The Rochester store may close even sooner, with reports the store will close on Wednesday, July 19.

"David’s Bridal stores in the Minnesota area are open for business, we intend to fulfill orders without disruption or delay, and customers should not expect to see any change in the unparalleled service level they have come to expect from our Dream Makers. We expect dresses will arrive on time and bridal appointments will not be impacted. As we move forward with our sale and marketing efforts, we made the difficult decision to reduce our corporate workforce last week in line with market realities and our go-forward approach." Senior Public Relations Manager Laura McKeever

David's has operated for over 72 years but has struggled to compete with online retailers. Despite last year being a big year for weddings in the United States, "nearly 2.5 million weddings were held — the most in four decades," people have been cutting back on costs as inflation hits.

There is currently a closing-down sale offering deals with as much as 70% off clearance at their stores.

David's Bridal Minnesota Locations

Burning Tree Plaza, 5115 Burning Tree Rd, Suite 100, Duluth, MN, 55811-1876

Arbor Lakes Shopping Center, 12965 Elm Creek Blvd, Maple Grove, MN, 55369-7043

Oakdale Village Shopping Center, 8304 3rd St. North, Oakdale, MN, 55128-5439

Shoppes at Lyndale, 840 West 78th St, Richfield, MN, 55423-3926

TJ Maxx Plaza, 1340 Salem Rd. SW, Suite #101, Rochester, MN, 55902-4310

Retail apocalypse

Across the nation, retail stores are closing, and there are predictions over 50,000 will close by 2028.

Over the last two months, Bed Bath & Beyond, Party City, and Tuesday Morning have filed for bankruptcy, while major chains such as Walmart and Target are closing stores.

