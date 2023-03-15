Retail Giant Expands Presence in California with New Stores

Ash Jurberg

One retail business is bucking the recent trend of stores closing by announcing an expansion and more investment in the United States, including California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYBHJ_0lKHg1H500
Photo byAdobe

I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so sharing some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in California is good.

Retail giant Zara has announced it will open at least ten new stores across the United States while also revamping and enlarging at least twelve others.

Three of these stores are in California, so let's take a quick look at this exciting development.

Who is Zara?

Known for its fast fashion, Zara was founded in Spain in 1975 and opened its first store in the United States in 1989. The brand has become popular here, and the U.S. is now the second-largest market in the world for Zara.

While many retailers have been struggling of late and are closing down stores, Zara has had a great year, reporting a 23% jump in-store sales in 2022 across all of its brands.

And now, they wish to expand in the United States.

"This is a market in which for every $100 of fashion sold, we take less than $0.50 of that. So, we see really very strong growth opportunities." Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Zara's parent company, Inditex

New Zara locations in California

  • Los Angeles: The Grove Los Angeles
  • Brea: Brea Mall 

Renovated Zara locations in California

  • Canoga Park: Westfield Topanga Mall

No dates for the Zara stores have been announced, but I will update readers as news comes to hand.

This news comes at a good time for the California retail industry, which has been rocked recently by a wave of store closures and retail bankruptcies. Recently Amazon Go, Walmart, Macy's JC Penney, Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning, Best Buy, GAP, Office Depot, Staples, and Party City have all announced stores closing across the country.

Please ensure to follow me to keep up with the latest retail developments in California.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at Zara? Are you glad to see they will expand in California? Where else in California would you like to see them open? Are you disappointed so many American retailers are struggling at the moment? Do you believe California Gov. Gavin Newsom can attract more retail businesses to invest in California?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

