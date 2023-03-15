Retail Giant's Investment in Florida Stores Shows Confidence in State's Future Growth

One retail business is bucking the recent trend of stores closing by announcing an expansion and more investment in the United States, including Florida.

Photo by Adobe

I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so sharing some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in Florida is good.

Retail giant Zara has announced it will open at least ten new stores across the United States while also revamping and enlarging at least twelve others.

Three of these store expansions are in Florida, so let's take a quick look at this development.

Who is Zara?

Known for its fast fashion, Zara was founded in Spain in 1975 and opened its first store in the United States in 1989. The brand has become popular here, and the U.S. is now the second-largest market in the world for Zara.

While many retailers have been struggling of late and are closing down stores, Zara has had a great year, reporting a 23% jump in-store sales in 2022 across all of its brands.

And now, they wish to expand and invest further in the United States.

"This is a market in which for every $100 of fashion sold, we take less than $0.50 of that. So, we see really very strong growth opportunities." Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Zara's parent company, Inditex

Planned Zara expansions in Florida

Miami: Dadeland Mall

Dadeland Mall Miami Beach: Lincoln Rd #420

Lincoln Rd #420 Tampa: International Plaza and Bay Street Mall

No dates for the Zara store renovations have been announced, but I will update readers as news comes to hand.

This news comes at a good time for the Florida retail industry, which has been rocked recently by a wave of store closures and retail bankruptcies. Recently Amazon Go, JC Penney, Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning, Buy Baby Buy, Office Depot, and Party City have all announced stores closing in Florida.

Please ensure to follow me to keep up with the latest retail developments in Florida.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at Zara? Are you glad they will upgrade three of their stores in Florida? What other locations in Florida would you like to see them open a new store or improve a current store? Are you disappointed so many American retailers are struggling at the moment? Do you believe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis can attract more businesses to invest in Florida?

