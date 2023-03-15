New York Shoppers Rejoice: Retail Giant Announces Expansion Plan

Some great news with retail giant Zara set to expand its footprint in New York.

Photo by Adobe

I have been reporting on many retail store closures over the last month, so it is good to share some good news for the retail industry and shoppers in New York.

Retail giant Zara has announced it will open at least ten new stores across the United States while also revamping and enlarging at least twelve others.

Five of these stores are in New York, so let's take a quick look at this development.

Who is Zara?

Known for its fast fashion, Zara was founded in Spain in 1975 and opened its first store in the United States in 1989. The brand has become popular here, and the U.S. is now the second-largest market in the world for Zara.

While many retailers have been struggling of late and are closing down stores, Zara has had a great year, reporting a 23% jump in-store sales in 2022 across all of its brands.

And now, they wish to expand in the United States.

"This is a market in which for every $100 of fashion sold, we take less than $0.50 of that. So, we see really very strong growth opportunities." Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Zara's parent company, Inditex

New Zara locations in New York

Queens: Queens Center

Queens Center New York: The Shops at Columbus Circle

Renovated Zara locations in New York

Garden City: Roosevelt Field Mall

Roosevelt Field Mall New York: 660 Fifth Avenue

660 Fifth Avenue New York: 31 W 34th Street

No dates for the Zara stores have been announced, but I will update readers as news comes to hand.

This news comes at a good time for the New York retail industry, which has been rocked recently by a wave of store closures and retail bankruptcies. Recently Amazon Go, JC Penney, Bed Bath and Beyond, Tuesday Morning, Buy Baby Buy, Staples, and Party City have all announced stores closing in New York.

Please ensure to follow me to keep up with the latest retail developments in New York.

Your thoughts

Do you shop at Zara? Are you glad to see they will expand in New York? Where else in New York would you like to see them open? Are you disappointed so many American retailers are struggling at the moment?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.