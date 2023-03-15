Good News: Retail Giant Set to Expand in Texas With New Stores Announced

Some good news with retail giant Zara set to expand its footprint in Texas.

I have been reporting on a lot of retail store closures over the last month, so it is good to share some good news for the retail industry and for shoppers in Texas.

Retail giant Zara has announced it will open at least ten new stores across the United States while also revamping and enlarging at least twelve others.

Three of these stores are in Texas, so let's take a quick look at this development.

Who is Zara?

Known for its fast fashion, Zara was founded in Spain in 1975 and opened its first store in the United States in 1989. The brand has become popular here, and the U.S. is now the second-largest market in the world for Zara.

While many retailers have been struggling of late and are closing down stores, Zara has had a great year, reporting a 23% jump in-store sales in 2022 across all of its brands.

And now, they wish to expand in the United States.

"This is a market in which for every $100 of fashion sold, we take less than $0.50 of that. So, we see really very strong growth opportunities." Óscar García Maceiras, CEO of Zara's parent company, Inditex

New Zara locations in Texas

San Antonio

Zara will be opening a 29,924-square-foot store in the North Star Mall near Macy's. The cost of the new development is $6.6 million.

Frisco

Zara has also announced a new store will open in the Stonebriar Mall in Frisco.

Renovated Zara locations in Texas

Austin

The current store at the Domain in Austin is on the list to be expanded and upgraded.

This news comes at a good time for the Texas retail industry, which has been rocked recently by a wave of store closures and retail bankruptcies.

No opening dates for the Zara stores have been set, but I will update readers as news comes to hand.

