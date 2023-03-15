So Long Salem: Popular Retailer To Close Doors After 88 Years

The retail apocalypse continues in Oregon, with a store in Salem, Oregon closing its doors after 88 years.

Photo by Adobe

Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Over the last few weeks, the retail industry has been rocked, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. More than 860 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come. Big companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Macy's, GAP, and Best Buy are closing locations across the United States.

It is not just big national brands that are closing their doors; smaller businesses are also affected.

This week Salem residents heard the sad news that Cooke Stationary, a popular downtown store on State Street, will be closing at the end of April after serving Salem, residents for 88 years.

"It's been a gradual decline. We probably stayed open longer than we should have...I'm trying to look at it as a celebration and a thank you to Salem for 88 years. People seem happy around office supplies. Watching them get excited about the hard-to-find item they bought has been fun. I'll miss it" Co-owner Colleen Henery

Cooke Stationary isn't the only office supplies retailer facing declining sales. Today both Staples and Office Depot announced they were closing stores.

Retail industry woes

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that retail sales had fallen in February by 0.4 percent. This comes after they fell during the end-of-year holiday season in 2022

Some blame Amazon as people move to online shopping, though it is worth noting that even Amazon has closed stores recently. Others blame the tanking American economy and state that President Joe Biden is to blame, while some say state governors are the cause of retail issues.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler even got into a war of words with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the reasons behind two Walmarts closing in Portland this month.

For a full list of retail store closures across Oregon, please read this article.

I will continue to keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry, so please make sure to follow me to get the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Are you sad to see Cooke Stationary close? Do you believe the federal government should offer small retail businesses more financial support? Who do you believe is to blame for these store closures?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.