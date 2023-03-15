Popular Retailer Announces Closure of Staten Island Store: All Items on Sale

The retail apocalypse continues in New York, with another major chain closing a store.

Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Over the last few weeks that the retail industry has been rocked, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures.

Over 860 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come. Big companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Macy's, GAP, and Best Buy are closing locations across the United States.

Now you can add Staples to this list.

A Staples store on Staten Island, in the New Springville neighborhood, will permanently close its doors on April 14. There are signs in the windows of the store on Richmond Ave advising the store is closing, and all items are 30% off.

When the store on Richmond Ave closes, the closest Staples stores will be in Dongan Hills and Brooklyn.

The retail industry

The Staples store closure is yet another blow to the retail industry in New York, which has seen more store closures in 2023 than any other state.

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that retail sales had fallen in February by 0.4 percent. This comes after they fell during the end-of-year holiday season in 2022

Some blame Amazon as people move to online shopping, though it is worth noting that even Amazon has closed stores recently. Others blame the tanking American economy and state that President Joe Biden is to blame, while some say state governors are the cause of retail issues.

