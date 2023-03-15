Retail Apocalypse Continues: Another Popular Retail Store Closes its Doors in Orlando

The retail apocalypse continues in Florida, with another major chain closing a store. This time Orlando, Florida, is impacted.

Another day, and yet another announcement that a retail store is permanently closing its doors.

Over the last few weeks that the retail industry has been rocked, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures.

Over 860 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come. Big companies such as Walmart, Amazon, Macy's, GAP, and Best Buy are closing locations across the United States.

Now you can add Office Depot to this list.

Office Depot spokeswoman Shera Bishop has announced that the Office Depot store near downtown Orlando will close its doors permanently on March 25.

"Office Depot continues to optimize its retail footprint. As a result, the company is closing its Office Depot store at 2112 E. Colonial Drive. We will continue to serve local customers at nearby Office Depot stores, including the Office Depot store located at 2847 S. Orange Ave. in Orlando." Shera Bishop, Office Depot Spokesperson

It is yet another blow to the retail industry in Florida.

The retail industry

The U.S. Department of Commerce reported that retail sales had fallen in February by 0.4 percent. This comes after they fell during the end-of-year holiday season in 2022

Some blame Amazon as people move to online shopping, though it is worth noting that even Amazon has closed stores recently. Others blame the tanking American economy and state that President Joe Biden is to blame, while some say state governors are the cause of retail issues.

For a full list of retail store closures across Orlando and Florida, please read this article.

