Popular Retailer to Close Doors on Four Houston Store, All Items on Sale

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning, a business based in Texas, is closing hundreds of stores, including four of its seven stores in Houston.

Photo by Adobe

The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

At least 860 retail stores will close in 2023, with the possibility of more to come.

One of the businesses most affected is the popular discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning.

The company, which originated in Texas, announced the closure of all four of its stores in Houston as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Tuesday Morning will close half its 487 stores across the United States, including 24 in Texas and four in Houston. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

However, there is a silver lining in these closures.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

No closing date has been announced, but shoppers should act quickly to take advantage of heavily discounted items. Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in Houston:

Weslayan Plaza West, 5442 Weslayan Street, Houston, TX 77005

Westhill Village, 7525 Westheimer, Houston, TX 77063

Westheimer Commons, 12568 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077

The store at Shepherd Plaza, 2183 Portsmouth Street, Houston, TX 77098, has already closed.

When these stores officially close, there will be just three Tuesday Morning stores left in Houston.

Other major brands, including Walmart, Macy's, Best Buy, Amazon, Party City, Gap and Bed Bath & Beyond, are also closing stores across the country.

