DeSantis Takes No Prisoners: Miami Hotel Loses Booze License Over Drag Queen Show

The DeSantis administration is revoking the alcohol license of the Hyatt Regency in Miami after one of its facilities hosted "A Drag Queen Christmas" with minors present in the audience.

A 17-page complaint has today been filed by the DeSantis Administration against the Hyatt Regency in Miami for hosting a Christmas drag show with minors in attendance.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation filed the complaint against the show's venue for hosting "A Drag Queen Christmas."

The complaint states, "the Department is revoking the venue’s license for the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages...Governor DeSantis stands up for the innocence of children in the classroom and throughout Florida."

"A Drag Queen Christmas" took place in late December and was promoted by the hotel with Christmas-themed materials and included the words "all ages welcome," according to the complaint.

The venue was warned not to admit children to the event, but they "still allowed for children to attend if accompanied by an adult," The complaint accuses the Hyatt Regency Miami of violating Florida statute.

While the department reviews the case, the Hyatt Regency Miami is allowed to keep selling alcohol.

The show has been running for the last seven years, but this is the first time a complaint has been made against the venue hosting it. DeSantis continues to push his anti-LGBTQ campaign following his takeover of Disney’s self-governing district after the company blasted Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill in advance of what appears to be a Presidential run.

