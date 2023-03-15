Popular Retailer Announces Closure of All Stores in San Diego: All Items on Sale

As the retail industry continues to struggle, one popular discount retailer is closing all its stores in San Diego, California.

Photo by Adobe

The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

At least 860 retail stores will close in 2023, with the possibility of more to come.

One of the businesses most affected is the popular discount retailer known as Tuesday Morning.

The company announced the closure of all three stores in San Diego as the struggling business filed for bankruptcy for the second time in three years.

The move will “enable the company to reduce its outstanding liabilities, obtain the significant and necessary capital, and ultimately transform into a nimbler retailer that serves heritage markets in a profitable manner.”

Tuesday Morning will close half its 487 stores across the United States, including 31 in California and three in San Diego. Before its first bankruptcy filing, the chain had 687 stores.

However, there is a silver lining in these closures.

The stores that are closing have listed everything within the store on sale, so savvy shoppers can take advantage by finding significant savings.

No closing date has been announced, but shoppers should act quickly to take advantage of heavily discounted items. Items are only on sale at the stores below.

Tuesday Morning stores closing in San Diego:

Pacific Plaza, 1772 Garnet Ave, San Diego, CA 92109

UC Marketplace,3338 Governor Drive, San Diego, CA 92122

Valley Del Rio Shopping Center, 4242 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108

