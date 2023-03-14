Texas Braces For Another Wave of Stores Closing: Can Abbott Stop The Retail Apocalypse?

Major chains are closing retail stores across Texas, including Texan-based businesses. So who does the blame lie with?

Photo by Adobe

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Target

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Texas.

Based in Dallas, the discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including 24 in Texas.

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Eighteen of these are in Texas.

The largest party-supplies retailer in the United States, Party City, will close 22 locations, including one in Texas.

There could be more to come with large chains such as Best Buy, Gap, Bath & Body Work, and Target announcing they will be closing stores.

These store closures cost Texans their jobs while offering customers less choice when shopping, allowing businesses to increase their prices.

So what can Gov. Abbott do to alleviate the situation?

What can Gov. Abbott do?

Last week in a State of the State to Texas business leaders, Abbott talked up the opportunities in Texas.

“It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from. Texas is the land of opportunity for everyone to come and to create jobs and to participate in the prosperity that only Texas has to offer...We’re doing a massive, massive regulatory reform that likely will be a model that other states in the country will adopt.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Abbott also believes Texas offers better conditions for businesses than other states.

He entered into a war of words with the Mayor of Portland last week when Walmart announced they were closing stores in the city.

"All Portland Walmart stores to permanently close in late March. This is what happens when cities refuse to enforce the rule of law. It allows the mob to take over. Businesses can't operate in that environment, and people can't live in it." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

However, Walmart has also closed stores in Texas, so Abbott's tweet may not have been entirely accurate.

"Governor Abbott, are the dozens of Walmart stores that have closed in Texas in recent years all communities that "refuse to enforce the rule of law?" The retail industry is changing and retail theft is a national issue." Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

Who does the blame lie with?

People are blaming these store closures for various reasons.

Some blame Amazon as people move to online shopping, though it is worth noting that even Amazon has closed stores recently.

Others blame the tanking American economy and state that President Joe Biden is to blame, while some say state governors are the cause of retail issues.

What is your opinion on the issue?

For the latest list of retail store closures in Texas, you can check this article. You can also follow me to keep up to date with all the latest business developments.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Should Gov. Abbott provide financial support to keep Texas retail stores open? Or should it rest with the Biden administration?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.