Touchdown! Gators Fans Cheer as Football Star Announces Juice Shop in Gainesville

Gators hero Tim Tebow Opens Clean Juice Store in Gainesville, Florida.

Photo by Flickr Under Creative Commons

Great news for Gators fans with the announcement that Tim Tebow is set to open his second Clean Juice store.

The new store will be near the campus of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where Tebow starred. Tebow won a Heisman Trophy and two National Championships as the quarterback for the Florida Gators.

“I love Clean Juice’s commitment to helping people live healthy in body and strong in spirit. Gainesville means so much to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help bring new, healthy options to a place where I have been blessed to have so many awesome experiences with so many awesome people. At Clean Juice, you can trust that you are fueling your body with the highest-quality fruits and vegetables to help you be your best. I can’t wait for Gators to soon experience the organic difference.” Tim Tebow

The new store will be located at 2851 SW 35th Drive in the Butler Town Center shopping plaza and is currently under development. It is the second Clean Juice store owned by Tebow- he also has a store in his hometown of Jacksonville.

“We are super excited to open Tim’s store in Gainesville, home of the Florida Gators, where Tim dazzled and excited football fans while inspiring children and adults to work and play hard and to follow their dreams through faith. Tim is the real deal who truly believes in our actions. He’s not just a brand ambassador, he’s an investor in our business because he truly loves and believes in our clean products and our loving focus on the guest. Partnering with Tim is a true blessing for our Clean Juice family.”Clean Juice co-founder and CEO Landon Eckles

Clean Juice also works with the Tim Tebow Foundation via its Quarters 4 Kids initiative to support meaningful projects in local communities that benefit children in need.

There has been no opening date for the Gainesville store, which is still in development, but I will update readers as soon as an official date is announced.

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see Tim Tebow open a Clean Juice in Gainesville? Will you check it out?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so they can join the discussion.