Kentucky Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

Today Target was the latest major chain to announce store closures across the country. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Kentucky and if you will be affected.
Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.
The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Target
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Unfortunately, some of these chains are closing stores in Kentucky.
Please read below to find out which stores in Kentucky will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Kentucky closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Four of these are in Kentucky.
- Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Ave.
- Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400
- Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive
- Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road
Tuesday Morning stores in Kentucky closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including seven in Kentucky.
- Alexandria: Alexandria Village Green, 6929 Alexandria Pike
- Lexington: Crossroads Shopping Center, 125 E. Reynolds Rd., Ste 145
- Florence: Florence Plaza, 7800 Connector Dr., Store #09A
- Owensboro: Gateway Commons Phase I, 2600 Calumet Trace
- Paducah: Kentucky Oaks Plaza, 3250 James Sanders Blvd.
- Louisville: Town Fair Center, 1915 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.
- Lexington: Woodhill Circle, 1555 East New Circle Rd.
There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Walmart, Party City, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Kentucky.
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Kentucky.
More closures in Kentucky to come?
There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.
- Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
- Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.
- Electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven underperforming stores would soon close.
Should any of these be listed in Kentucky, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.
Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.
Your thoughts
Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?
Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.
Comments / 21