Kentucky Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

Today Target was the latest major chain to announce store closures across the country. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Kentucky and if you will be affected.

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Target

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, some of these chains are closing stores in Kentucky.

Please read below to find out which stores in Kentucky will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Kentucky closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Four of these are in Kentucky.

Elizabethtown: 1998 N. Dixie Ave.

Bowling Green: 2300 Gary Farms Blvd. Suite 400

Louisville: 4350 Summit Plaza Drive

Paducah: 5187 Hinkleville Road

Tuesday Morning stores in Kentucky closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including seven in Kentucky.

Alexandria: Alexandria Village Green, 6929 Alexandria Pike

Lexington: Crossroads Shopping Center, 125 E. Reynolds Rd., Ste 145

Florence: Florence Plaza, 7800 Connector Dr., Store #09A

Owensboro: Gateway Commons Phase I, 2600 Calumet Trace

Paducah: Kentucky Oaks Plaza, 3250 James Sanders Blvd.

Louisville: Town Fair Center, 1915 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy.

Lexington: Woodhill Circle, 1555 East New Circle Rd.

There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Walmart, Party City, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Kentucky.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Kentucky.

More closures in Kentucky to come?

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Kentucky, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

