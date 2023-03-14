The Amazing Story Behind Houston's Abandoned Palace

Do you know the story behind the abandoned palace left to ruin in Houston?

Photo by Adobe

In 1999, Kwai Fun Wong, the leader of a Chinese Taoist organization, the Tien Tao Association of Houston, wanted to build a giant Taoist complex in Houston, Texas, where people could come to worship. It would also offer daycare, retail, and residential living to the 2000 members in Houston.

She decided to build a castle on an 11-acre site in West Houston, not far from George Bush Park, to entice people. And so she started building The Chong Hua Sheng Mu Holy Palace.

After two years, construction of the palace was abruptly halted as Wong was deported for failing to obtain permanent residency. At that stage, Wong had built a five-story white structure with a 40-foot giant golden orb on top at the cost of six million dollars.

With Wong out of the country, no further construction was ever done, and the palace has remained in the same state ever since. In addition, the Taoist organization had nonprofit status, so no Houston taxes are being collected on the property.

Curious locals and tourists are kept out of the palace by a large fence surrounding the property. There have been rumors it may be turned into an event venue, but there seems to have been little development after twenty years.

The Chong Hua Sheng Mu Holy Palace

Location:

Photo by Google Maps screenshot

3695 Overture Drive, Houston, Texas 77082

Your thoughts

Have you seen the Chong Hua Sheng Mu Holy Palace in Houston? Would you like to see the site renovated or used once more?

