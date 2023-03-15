Abbott Slams Democrats For Snubbing Border Crisis Hearing in Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has slammed House Democrats for bailing on a Texas border crisis meeting.

Photo by Adobe

The House Homeland Security Committee is holding its first field hearing on the crisis at the southern border in Texas tomorrow, but according to a media report, House Democrats will not be in attendance.

The meeting is seen as a chance for lawmakers to see the border crisis's impact on communities in order to devise appropriate laws to counter this.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has slammed the Democrat's absence from the meeting.

"House Democrats have the chance to see firsthand the disastrous impact of Biden's open border policies. Instead they’re bailing. While the federal government abandons its responsibility to secure the border, Texas continues stepping up to do their job." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Abbott was not the only Republican disappointed with the actions of House Democrats.

"It’s deeply disappointing that the minority members of the Committee have chosen to bail on this week’s full committee field hearing in Texas, only after they invited and confirmed a minority witness for one of the panels. The only message their absence sends is that they are uninterested in coming to the table to have a conversation about the devastation that this border crisis is having on Americans and their communities across the country." Committee chairman Rep. Mark Green

Your thoughts

Do you believe that lawmakers from both parties should attend these meetings? Do you agree with Abbott that the Federal government is abandoning its duty to protect the border?

