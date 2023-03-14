Virginia Braces for Next Wave of Store Closures as Another Retail Chain Shuts its Doors

Ash Jurberg

Target has followed in the footsteps of major national retail chains such as Walmart, Macy's, and even Amazon by announcing that several of its stores will be closing soon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QeVf6_0lIuYYaI00
Photo byAdobe

Target today has announced it is closing several of its stores across the nation, and unfortunately for residents of Virginia, a Target store in the state was one of those stores listed.

The Target store at 500 S Washington St. in Falls Church will close its doors on May 13 due to its declining sales performance. They are also closing another nearby store in Maryland.

The 50 employees currently working at the store will be offered positions at nearby Target stores in the area.

We value the team members at these stores, and they will be offered the opportunity to work at nearby Target locations. We remain committed to these areas, including the more than 50 stores we operate in each metro area” Target spokesperson

The retail apocalypse has been hitting cities across the United States and has heavily impacted Virginia. National retailers, including Bed Bath Beyond and Tuesday Morning, have also decided to close stores across Virginia, and there could still be more to come.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Virgina.

For a complete list of retail stores closing in Virginia, read this article, and to keep up to date with all the latest retail developments, please follow me.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Why do you believe so many retail stores are struggling? Do you think the government should offer these businesses more financial support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below

