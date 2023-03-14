Dallas County Welcomes the 'Buc-Eee's of Garden Centers': A New Shopping Destination

A new shopping destination for green thumbs and garden enthusiasts has opened in Dallas County.

Photo by Adobe

Another retail business has made the move to North Texas, with Green Acres Nursery & Supply opening its first store in Texas last week.

The new Green Acres store opened in Irving in Dallas County at 635 Beltline Road next to the Cypress Waters development.

The giant store comprises "20,000-square-foot inside the fence and includes a 13,000-square-foot annuals and perennials greenhouse, another 6,300-square-foot greenhouse for houseplants and a 30,000-square-foot store with aisles of everything from patio furniture, pottery, décor, and grills to irrigation and drainage supplies, plant foods and specialty soils."

The CEO of the store bills the vast retail space as being like the Buc-ees of garden centers.

"This is a dynamic market, and there’s nothing like Green Acres here now. We’re creating an experience that doesn’t exist here. We try to be the Bass Pro Shops or the Buc-ee’s of garden centers,’ Steve Gill, Green Acres’ Texas CEO.

According to their website, the Green Acres store is "staffed with horticultural nerds who are excited about sharing their knowledge with you. We have gurus in every department who know about plants, irrigation, soils & amendments, fertilizers, outdoor furniture and grills, and so much more."

Green Acres already have planned for three more stores in Texas in the Dallas area and will look for more sites, although it is competing against H-E-B in looking for sites large enough to accommodate their needs.

The new stores will be in Southlake at 1963 W. Southlake Boulevard and in Frisco at Wade Boulevard and Nancy Jane Lane across from the Frisco Athletic Center.

