More Retail Industry Turmoil as Philadelphia Loses Another Major Store

Target is the latest national retailer to announce store closures, and a Philadelphia store is on the hit list.

Photo by Adobe

Target has followed in the footsteps of major national retail chains such as Walmart, Macy's, and JC Penney by announcing that several of its stores will be closing soon.

Unfortunately for residents of Philadelphia, a Target store in Center City was one of those stores listed. The Target store on 1128 Chestnut Street will close its doors on May 13 due to its declining sales performance. The store first opened in 2016.

The 45 employees currently working at the store will be offered positions at nearby Target stores in Philadelphia. Following this store's closure, nine Target stores will remain in Philadelphia.

“The decision to close one of our stores isn’t something we take lightly. It’s an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance.” Target spokesperson Kayla Castañeda

Target joins major chains, including Starbucks, Wawa, Marshalls, and H&M, recently closing their stores in Center City.

The retail apocalypse has been hitting cities across the United States, and it has impacted Pennsylvania. National retailers, including Bed Bath Beyond and Tuesday Morning, have also listed stores across the state which will be closing soon.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Pennsylvania.

For a complete list of retail stores closing in Pennsylvania, read this article, and to keep up to date with all the latest retail developments, please follow me.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Why do you believe so many retail stores are struggling? Do you think the government should offer these businesses more financial support?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.