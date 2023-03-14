Retail Woes in Minneapolis Continue: Target Announces Store Closure

Target is the latest national retailer to announce store closures, and a Minneapolis store is on the hit list.

Photo by Adobe

Target has followed in the footsteps of major national retail chains such as Walmart, Macy's, and JC Penney by announcing that several of its stores will be closing soon.

Unfortunately for residents of Minneapolis, a Target store in a south Minneapolis neighborhood was one of those stores listed.

The Target store on S Fremont Ave, between West Lake Street and Lagoon Avenue, will close its doors on May 13. Other retailers like Columbia Sportswear and the North Face have also left the Uptown area.

There are 45 employees at the store who will be offered positions at other nearby Target stores in Minneapolis.

"The decision to close one of our stores isn't something we take lightly. It's an action we take only after multiple years of working to improve performance. That is the case for our Uptown store. ... We value the team members at the Uptown store, and they will be offered the opportunity to work at nearby Target locations." Joshua Thomas, a Target spokesman.

The retail apocalypse has been hitting cities across the United States, and Minnesota has been impacted by it. National retailers, including Bed Bath and Beyond and Tuesday Morning, have also listed stores across the state, which will be closing soon.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Minnesota.

