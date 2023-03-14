Abbott Slams Biden Administration For Praising China's Energy Initiatives During Texas Visit

A speech made by President Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has enraged Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has taken to Twitter this evening to criticize the Biden Administration and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm for her comments during her visit to Texas.

"Biden’s ENERGY Secretary came to TEXAS to praise CHINA. The future of our country should NOT depend on China. Texas energy powers America — and the world. The Biden Administration can learn from Texas how to restore American energy independence." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Granholm spoke at the SXSW conference in a featured session called "What an American-Made Clean Energy Future Looks Like."

Granholm spoke about clean energy, something that Gov. Abbott has resisted due to the jobs provided by gas and oil.

"There’s this rumor out there that it’s expensive to go clean, but oh, no. Solar total is now the cheapest form of energy, closely followed by wind. Natural gas next, and closely followed by one of my favorites, geothermal. It’s much more affordable and getting more so.” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Granholm praised China for its efforts to move to solar energy.

"Over the past couple of decades, China has had a very strategic goal of having the bulk of solar panel manufacturing." Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

Granholm also mentioned that areas that have experienced power outages, such as Texas, would benefit from at-home power storage and seem to criticize Texas for having its own power grid.

“We’re here in Texas, for example, and the Texas grid doesn’t connect to the rest of the country. And so when you have a hurricane, and your power goes out, and the rest of the country would like to be a good neighbor and send energy your way, this grid has decided that it doesn’t want to take that help. We want to create a system that makes sense in this country.” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

