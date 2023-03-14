Charlotte, NC

Explore Charlotte's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

Ash Jurberg

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so check out these five must-visit thrift stores in Charlotte.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jPOkG_0lIn8Pjv00
Photo byAdobe

Thrift stores offer a wide variety of items at significantly lower prices than traditional retail stores. This makes it an excellent option for people who want to save money on their shopping.

They also can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other. So it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming increasingly popular.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, that are worth checking out.

1. Camino Thrift Store

The Camino Thrift Store is the number one ranked thrift store in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Yelp users.

The thrift store is run by volunteers and donations and helps the local Charlotte community by providing healthcare, fitness and wellness programs, a food pantry, and clothing assistance.

So not only will you be able to find a bargain here, but you will be helping a great cause.

133 Stetson Dr, Charlotte

2. GW: A Goodwill Boutique

Located in the trendy, historical Charlotte neighborhood of South End, right across from the Scaleybark light rail station, this store offers affordable designer and name-brand women’s and men’s apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and home décor stylized for shoppers.

3609 South Blvd, Charlotte

3. Second Editions: A Goodwill Outlet Store

Another Goodwill store this store prices items by the pound. For example, clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, and plush toys are sold by the pound at $1.79; housewares, electronics, and toys at $0.79, while books and furniture are offered at 50% off the ticketed price.

5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte

4. Dragonfly Thrift

Dragonfly Thrift is a must-stop for North Carolina bargain lovers! Conveniently located off Highway 74 in Indian Trail, DragonFly Thrift has some of the best merchandise around.

5719 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail

5. Assistance League of Charlotte

Another thrift store helps fund a worthy cause as proceeds from the thrift Shop help fund Assistance League of Charlotte philanthropic programs.

The Assistance League of Charlotte helps students who attend 27 of Charlotte’s high-poverty elementary schools selected in collaboration with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

5426 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte

Your thoughts

What is your favorite thrift store in Charlotte? Have you been to any of these? Where do you recommend visiting to find the best bargain? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Business# Money# Home# Lifestyle# People

Comments / 0

Published by

Writing on business and local events. Follow me for the latest updates.

San Antonio, TX
73K followers

More from Ash Jurberg

Florida State

Florida Braces For Another Wave of Stores Closing: Can DeSantis Stop The Retail Apocalypse?

Mutiple businesses are closing stores in Florida. Is there anything Gov. DeSantis can do to stop this?. 2023 has so far been a brutal year for the retail industry. Over the last month, several prominent retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS, and Macy's, have announced multiple store closures, with major chains set to shut more than 850 retail stores.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Leaving Las Vegas! Discount Retailer Shutting Down All Stores in City All Items on Sale

Due to financial issues, a popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in Las Vegas, Nevada. So far, in 2023, more than 860 retail stores have been listed to close, with the possibility of more to come. One of the most affected businesses is the popular discount retailer with the unusual name of Tuesday Morning.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Discount Retailer Packs Up in Washington: All Stores to Close With Everything on Sale

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning closed six of its stores in Washington in 2020 and now will close its remaining four stores in the state as they bid Washington goodbye. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, Washington's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
12 comments
Iowa State

Iowa Says Goodbye to Discount Retailer, Stores to Close Permanently: All Items on Sale

Due to financial issues, a popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in Iowa. 2023 has already seen more than 860 retail stores announce they are closing their doors, and there are still many more to come. One of the most affected businesses is the popular discount retailer with the unusual name of Tuesday Morning.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Discover The Story Behind Texas' Most Remote Border Crossing

The La Linda International Bridge is Texas's most remote official border crossing. It was opened in 1964 but has been closed since 1997. La Linda International Bridge is the most remote official border crossing in Texas.

Read full story
Houston, TX

In-N-Out Continues to Expand in Houston With New Location Announced

Burger Battle Royale: In-N-Out Sets Sights on Whataburger with New Houston Location. Good news for fans of Californian burger joint In-N-Out-Burger with the announcement of a new location opening in the Houston area.

Read full story
4 comments
Utah State

Goodbye, Utah: Discount Retailer Closing All Stores, Offers Last-Minute Huge Discounts

A popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in Utah due to ongoing financial issues. The retail industry is suffering across the United States, with more than 860 retail stores announcing they will close their doors and with more to come.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

Farewell Oregon! Discount Retailer Shutting Down All Stores Statewide. All Items on Sale

Due to financial issues, a popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in Oregon. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, Oregon's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
54 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Goodbye: Discount Retailer Holding Statewide Closing Sale as it Exits the State

Due to financial issues, a popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in Minnesota. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, Minnesota's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
28 comments
California State

California, We're Outta Here! Discount Retailer Shutting Down All Stores Statewide. All Items on Sale

Due to financial issues, a popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in California. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, California's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
322 comments

Goodbye New York. Discount Retailer Closing Every Store in State: All items on Sale

Due to financial issues, a popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in New York. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, New York's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
161 comments
San Diego, CA

Get More Bang for Your Buck: 5 Thrift Stores in San Diego You Can't Miss!

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so check out these five must-visit thrift stores in San Diego, California. Thrift stores offer a wide variety of items at significantly lower prices than traditional retail stores. This makes it an excellent option for people who want to save money on their shopping.

Read full story
Beaumont, TX

Bye Bye Beaumont: Popular Discount Retailer Closing for Good. All Items on Sale

Popular discount retailer Tuesday Morning, which originated in Texas, is closing its only store in Beaumont. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, Texas's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
5 comments
Colorado State

Farewell Colorado. Discount Retailer Closing All Stores Next Week: All items on Sale

A popular discount retailer has decided to close all its stores in Colorado by March 28. As major chains announce store closures nationwide, Colorado's retail industry is suffering.

Read full story
45 comments
Kyle, TX

Authentic Guatemalan Restaurant to Open First Location in Kyle

Pollo Campero, the Guatemalan-born fast-casual restaurant, is set to open its first restaurant in Kyle, Texas. Great news for fans of Guatemalan food with popular fast-casual restaurant Pollo Campero continuing its expansion in Texas.

Read full story
Colleyville, TX

Delicious French-Asian Bakery Café Chain Opens 10th Texas Location in Colleyville

TOUS les JOURS, a French-Asian bakery café chain serving over 300 artisan pastries, gourmet cakes, and desserts baked in-store daily, opened its first store in Colleyville, Texas.

Read full story
Dallas, TX

Move Over, Cowboy Boots: Spanish Fashion Retailer Gallops into Texas with Two New Stores in Dallas Area

Spanish fashion retail giant Mango finally enters the Texan market with two new stores planned in the Dallas area. There is some welcome news for the struggling retail industry, with Spanish fashion retail giant Mango set to enter the Texas market.

Read full story
3 comments
San Antonio, TX

Spanish Fashion Giant Enters San Antonio: Plans to Open Two New Stores

Spanish fashion retail giant Mango finally enters the Texan market with two new stores planned in the San Antonio. There is some welcome news for the struggling retail industry, with Spanish fashion retail giant Mango set to enter the Texas market.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Discount Retailer Offers Massive Sale as Four Charlotte Locations Close for Good

Four stores are closing in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the retail industry suffers from falling sales. The retail industry is struggling with major chains closing stores across the United States.

Read full story
5 comments
Waco, TX

Trump Takes Texas: Waco to Host First Rally of 2024 Campaign

Former President Donald Trump will hold the first rally of his 2024 campaign on March 25th in Waco, Texas. Former President Donald Trump has chosen Waco, Texas, as the location for the first rally of his 2024 Presidential campaign.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy