Explore Charlotte's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so check out these five must-visit thrift stores in Charlotte.

Thrift stores offer a wide variety of items at significantly lower prices than traditional retail stores. This makes it an excellent option for people who want to save money on their shopping.

They also can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other. So it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming increasingly popular.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Charlotte, North Carolina, that are worth checking out.

1. Camino Thrift Store

The Camino Thrift Store is the number one ranked thrift store in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to Yelp users.

The thrift store is run by volunteers and donations and helps the local Charlotte community by providing healthcare, fitness and wellness programs, a food pantry, and clothing assistance.

So not only will you be able to find a bargain here, but you will be helping a great cause.

133 Stetson Dr, Charlotte

2. GW: A Goodwill Boutique

Located in the trendy, historical Charlotte neighborhood of South End, right across from the Scaleybark light rail station, this store offers affordable designer and name-brand women’s and men’s apparel, jewelry, shoes, accessories, and home décor stylized for shoppers.

3609 South Blvd, Charlotte

3. Second Editions: A Goodwill Outlet Store

Another Goodwill store this store prices items by the pound. For example, clothing, shoes, accessories, purses, and plush toys are sold by the pound at $1.79; housewares, electronics, and toys at $0.79, while books and furniture are offered at 50% off the ticketed price.

5301 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte

4. Dragonfly Thrift

Dragonfly Thrift is a must-stop for North Carolina bargain lovers! Conveniently located off Highway 74 in Indian Trail, DragonFly Thrift has some of the best merchandise around.

5719 W Hwy 74, Indian Trail

5. Assistance League of Charlotte

Another thrift store helps fund a worthy cause as proceeds from the thrift Shop help fund Assistance League of Charlotte philanthropic programs.

The Assistance League of Charlotte helps students who attend 27 of Charlotte’s high-poverty elementary schools selected in collaboration with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools.

5426 Old Pineville Rd, Charlotte

