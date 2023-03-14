Pennsylvania Braces For More Retail Store Closures. Check the Latest List Here

Majors chains continue to announce store closures across the country. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Pennsylvania and if you will be affected.

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Pennsylvania.

Please read below to find out which stores in Pennsylvania will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Pennsylvania closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Twelve of these are in Pennsylvania.

Wynnewood: 70 E. Wynnewood Blvd.

Erie: 6720 Peach St., Suite A

Altoona: 197 Falon Lane

Stowe: 170 Upland Square Drive

Bethel Park: 1700 Oxford Dr.

North Wales: 1261 Knapp Rd.

Pittsburgh: 160 Quinn Drive

Monroeville: 3739 William Penn Highway

King of Prussia: 224 W. DeKalb Pike

Wyomissing: 2771 Paper Mill Road Space D

Cranberry: 20111 Route 19

Mechanicsburg: 6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500

Tuesday Morning stores in Pennsylvania closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including six in Pennsylvania.

McMurray: Donaldson's Crossroads, 3911 Washington Rd., Unit 1

Erie: Lakewood Plaza, 2169 W. 12th St.

Drexel Hill: Pilgrim Gardens Shopping Center, 1043 Pontiac Road

Southhampton: Southampton Shopping Center, 500 2nd Street Pike

Phoenixville: The Shoppes at Valley Forge, 228 Schuylkill Road

Pittsburgh: Village of East Side, 6401 Penn Avenue

There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Walmart, Party City, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Pennsylvania.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Pennsylvania.

More closures to come in Pennsylvania?

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Pennsylvania, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

