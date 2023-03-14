Abbott's Migrant Strategy Is Not Stopping Illegal Immigration, According to New Study

A new report found that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's stationing of the state national guard at the border had minimal impact on illegal immigration into Texas.

Photo by Adobe

A new study from the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University has tracked coverage of thirty migrant caravans between 2017 and 2022, as well as the policies in place at the departure of each one to look at how effective they have been.

The results were surprising- Abbott's Operation Lone Star and other strategies to protect the border from illegal immigrant crossings have been ineffective.

"It's really kind of eye candy to demonstrate to the public that the government of Texas is doing something or that the federal government is doing something, but it has very little to no deterrent effect." Gary Hale, co-author of the study.

According to the Pew Research Center, 10.7 million unauthorized immigrants have been living and working in the U.S. since 2016, and almost 1.6 million are in Texas.

While migrant caravans account for only a small percentage of illegal immigrant crossings, they capture the most media attention due to footage of large groups of people walking hundreds of miles to attempt to enter illegally into the United States.

Despite this and policies put in place by the Federal Government and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the study found migrant caravans continue undeterred.

Border security remains the number one issue for Texans.

A recent poll conducted by the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas found that 24% of Texans thought immigration and border security should be a top priority of the state legislature this session, making it the most critical issue on the survey.

Gov. Abbott launched Operation Lone Star two years ago and has spent over $4 billion of taxpayer money on the operation.

Your thoughts

Are you surprised by the report highlighting the ineffectiveness of the government in preventing migrant caravans from crossing into Texas? Do you believe Operation Lone Star has been worth the $4 billion in costs? Do you think it is necessary? Would you like to see President Biden do more to secure the southern border? What else needs to be done?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article so more people can join the discussion.