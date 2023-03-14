New Dog-Friendly Patio Bar Opens in San Antonio

A new dog park in San Antonio has opened, featuring a beer garden, cocktails, food trucks, sand volleyball, and a playground for kids.

Photo by Adobe

Great news for dogs (and their owners) with the long-awaited Texas Dog Co opening in San Antonio over the weekend.

The venue is perfect for bringing your beloved pets while enjoying food and drinks. Texas Dog Co features a patio bar as well as a designated play area for dogs. Dog owners can have a beer or margarita while watching their dogs play in the fenced-in dog play area. There will also be food trucks on site.

Brian Correa, the former longtime owner of the San Antonio institution, Bar America, owns Texas Dog Co. and has worked on the project for a couple of years.

"It's one big play area. You've got the volleyball courts, a big playground, people are going to be able to run around an that's what I look forward to seeing... It really is a significant moment in my family's business history, which stretches back 130 years. Constructing a new business structure on a raw piece of land is a first for either side of my family. It fell on my watch, and hopefully, I do not let them down." Brian Correa

Texas Dog Co.

4302 Hyatt Place Drive, San Antonio, TX 78230

Opening Hours

2 p.m. to midnight, Monday to Thursday

Noon to midnight, Friday to Sunday.

Your thoughts

Will you be taking your dog to Texas Dog Co? Would you like to see more dog-focused venues open in San Antonio?

