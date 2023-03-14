Robots Being Deployed to Patrol Parking Lots at Some Washington Stores

Ash Jurberg

Lowe's is trialing the use of 400-pound autonomous robots patrolling its car parks at some of its stores in Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TAICN_0lHmnhkt00
Photo byAdobe

Retail giant Lowe's has developed an innovative solution to increase security at some of its stores in Washington- robots.

The company has begun testing autonomous, 400-pound security robots made by robotics company Knightscope to patrol parking lots at some of its stores to enhance safety.

They are currently testing these robots at some of their stores in Washington and may roll them out to more states later.

Stacy Stephens, executive vice president, and chief client officer at Knightscope, said the intention is not for these robots to replace security guards but are an added measure.

"Safety is more than a priority at Lowe's — it's a core value for our company. To continue to drive safety in our stores, select locations are receiving a new security robot as part of a pilot project. This pilot is part of Lowe's continuing efforts to utilize new and innovative technologies to keep our associates and customers safe."  Scott Draher, vice president of asset protection and safety at Lowe's

Some customers have taken to TikTok to share videos of the parking lot robots in action.

@rt531949

Lowe's Parking Lot Security Robot 🤖

♬ original sound - Rob

The move comes at a time when the retail industry is struggling. Mutiple stores across Washington have closed as national chains face staff shortages and competition from online stores.

There has been no comment from Lowe's on how long this trial will run and if it will be implemented in more stores.

To keep up to date with all the latest retail developments in Washington, please be sure to follow me.

Your thoughts

Have you seen any robots in a Lowe's parking lot in Washington? Do you believe these robots are a good idea? Would you like to see these rolled out across more retail stores in Washington? What other jobs could be done by robots?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.

