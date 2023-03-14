H-E-B Goes Beyond Groceries with New Handyman and Pet Care Services for Customers

H-E-B continues to expand its offerings across Texas with a new service offering handymen, dog walkers, and more
H-E-B has partnered with home management platform Thumbtack to offer its customers access to dog walkers, cleaners, landscapers, and more.
More than 300 H-E-B stores across Texas now have featured displays allowing customers to scan a QR code to access a wide range of services from Thumbtack. In addition, the on-demand service offers a 10% discount to H-E-B customers who would like to hire a local person to perform a service.
“Thumbtack’s job is to make caring for everything in and around the home a seamless experience for the homeowner. Expanding into physical retail brings us one step closer to that by allowing us to be a partner for consumers whether they’re shopping in-store for their pets or getting their backyards ready for hosting.” David Steckel, senior director of strategic partnerships at Thumbtack
H-E-B continues to open new stores across Texas and was recently named the top grocer in the United States.
Dunnhumby, a global consumer research company, released its annual Retailer Preference Index to list the top-performing grocers nationally. This is based on grocery customer surveys and financial reports and looks at price, promotions, rewards, quality, speed, convenience, digital, and operations.
H-E-B ranked first ahead of Costco, with Amazon dropping to third after two years in the top position.
About H-E-B
Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. The San Antonio-based company now has 430 stores across Texas and Mexico, with revenues of $34 billion.
