Ohio Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

Majors chains continue to announce store closures across the country. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Ohio and if you will be affected.

Photo by Adobe

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Ohio.

Please read below to find out which stores in Ohio will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Ohio closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Eleven of these are in Ohio.

Hamilton: Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road

Huber Heights: North Heights Plaza, 8284 Old Troy Pike Road

Cincinnati: 3681 Stone Creek Blvd.

Perrysburg: 10027 Fremont Pike

Strongsville: 16700 Royalton Road

Sandusky: 4020 Milan Road, Unit# 910

Columbus: 3750 Easton Market

Fairlawn: 3750 West Market Street

Mentor: 9700 Mentor Ave

Brooklyn: 4766 Ridge Road

Upper Arlington: 1717 West Lane Ave.

Tuesday Morning stores in Ohio closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including six in Ohio.

Canton: Belden Village Commons, 4844 Everhard Rd. Northwest

Centerville: Centerville Place, 1079 South Main Street

Cincinnati: Cherry Grove Plaza, 454 Ohio Pike, Unit 54; Glenway Crossing, 5056 Glencrossing Way #158

Hilliard: Mill Run Square, 3655 Fishinger Blvd.

Columbus: Olentangy Plaza, 885 Bethel Rd.

Middleburg Heights: Southland Shopping Center, 6845 Pearl Rd.

There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Walmart, Party City, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Ohio.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Ohio.

More closures to come in Ohio?

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Ohio, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.