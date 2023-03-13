Family-Owned Grocery Chain Enters Houston Market with Six New Locations

Amidst the spate of store closures, there is good news for people in Houston, with six new Gordons Food Stores set to open.

Photo by Adobe

There is a new grocery chain in the Texas market, with Gordon Food Service, set to open six new stores in the greater Houston area. Four of these will open on Tuesday, March 14th, with two more set to open shortly.

Each of the six stores will be between 25,000- and 30,000 square feet and employ 40 full- and part-time workers.

Gordon Food Service is known as a wholesale food distributor catering to restaurant owners and food service professionals, but these stores will be open to the general public and will offer a range of food items, including grab-and-go meals, ready-to-heat items, ribs, deli sandwiches, handmade guacamole, cut fruit and freshly squeezed juices.

“Gordon Food Service Store believes in the power of good food and its ability to bring people together and make moments special. We are excited to open our doors to the greater Houston community and provide the chef-quality food products our stores are known for." Tim Grabar, president of Gordon Food Service Stores

There are currently 175 Gordon Food Service locations across 13 states.

New Store Locations in Houston

Open Now

Houston - FM 1960 W, located at Champions, FM 1960 at Stuebner Airline

Houston - Westheimer Rd., located at Westheimer at Dairy Ashford

Katy - located at S. Mason Road at Kingsland

League City - located at West Main at Hwy 3

Opening Soon

Antoine Dr., located at Antoine and Pinemont, Houston

Braeswood Blvd., located at North Braeswood and Chimney Rock, Houston

Your thoughts

Are you glad to see another grocery option open in Houston? Will you try them out? Where else would you like to see Gordon Food Service open a location in the Houston area?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.