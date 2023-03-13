Famous Sandwich Chain Continues its Rapid Expansion in Phoenix With Another New Store Open

The iconic sandwich brand Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues its expansion in Arizona with another location in the Phoenix area.

Photo by Adobe

Great news for sandwich lovers in Arizona with news that the popular sandwich store Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has just opened a new location in Desert Ridge.

The new location is 20910 N. Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050, and while it is now open, a grand opening celebration is planned for March 31.

At the opening, the first 50 customers get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year.

Ike has also created two unique sandwiches that are only available at the new store.

“I feel the most love from our fans in Phoenix, which is why we keep opening new stores here. I show my love back the best way I know how, by creating two brand-new sandwiches and a special Desert BBQ sauce I made just for Desert Ridge.” Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

Ike's was founded in 2007 by Ike Shehadeh and has expanded to over 80 locations across the United States, with plans to open the 100th store this year- in Phoenix.

“Phoenix feels like home to me. I’m always here for First Friday in Downtown Phoenix and this town knows how to party. I’m going to create some special new sandwiches for each of our new locations to share the love right back at you. I’ll be here all week for the Big Game, so make sure to stop by our stores and we’ll hang out.” Ike Shehadeh

Three new locations are already set to open in the Phoenix area this year, and there may be more on the cards.

“We are growing faster in Phoenix than anywhere else in the country. After we open Desert Ridge, we’ll be opening in Gilbert and another store in Mesa. Phoenix is going to be home to our 100th location later this year. Wait until you see what Ike has planned for that party!” CEO of Ikes, Michael Goldberg

New Ike's Sandwiches

20910 N. Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85050.

Open Monday to Sunday, 10 am to 9 pm

