End of an Era: Iconic San Antonio Store Shuts its Doors after 45 Years

After 45 years, a popular Dairy Queen in San Antonio closes, leaving the community with memories and nostalgia.

Photo by Adobe

There has been a wave of stores closing across Texas of late, but one particular closure has hit San Antonio residents hard.

On the weekend, the popular Dairy Queen located at 9222 S. Zarzamora closed after 45 years of operation.

A post was made on the store's Facebook page on Friday, March 10, advising customers of the bad news and inviting them into the store to say goodbye - and enjoy 50% off all items.

"Well, I guess you are curious about our weird hours lately. Sadly I don’t have enough employees to work. On top of that, I have decided to retire. I have illness in the family that requires my full attention. So after 45 years in this community, we will be closing this store. I am sorry to have to go and sorry that no one has wanted to purchase this store from us and keep it going."

The store clearly holds a place in the hearts of many people in San Antonio, judging by the outpouring of emotion and memories posted by people in response to the post.

People began posting their childhood memories of visiting the store and the good times they enjoyed at the Southside store on Facebook and Twitter.

The store officially closed on Sunday, March 12th.

Your thoughts

Are you sad to see the Southside Dairy Queen close? What is your favorite memory of this store? Would you like to see another franchisees come in to save the store? Do you believe the government should do more to assist retail and hospitality businesses?

Please leave your thoughts in the comment section below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.