Shaq's Big Chicken Continues to Spread its Wings with Second Arizona Restaurant to Open

NBA basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal is bringing another of his Big Chicken restaurants to the Phoenix area.

Photo by WikiCommons Images

Big Chicken, a star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by basketball Hall of Famer and celebrated entrepreneur Shaquille O'Neal is set to open its second store in Arizona on Wednesday, March 15

The new Big Chicken restaurant will be located at 366 N Gilbert Rd, Gilbert, and is the second location in the state. The first location currently serves athletes, fans, concertgoers, and more at Arizona State University’s (ASU) Mullett Arena.

Local franchisees Steve Christenson and Reid Richards plan to open another eleven Big Chicken locations in Arizona.

"We’ve been counting down the days in anticipation for our debut in GilbertI. In terms of quality and flavor, Big Chicken is the best of the best. There’s nothing else like it in Greater Phoenix and we can’t wait to grow Big Chicken’s fan base across Arizona. Bring your appetite because Big Chicken is here." Steve Christensen, Big Chicken Arizona franchisee

According to the Big Chicken website:

"Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors. From crispy chicken sandwiches and tenders to Cheez-It® crusted mac n' cheese and hand-crafted ice cream shakes, each menu item tells a story, all while offering guests an inside look into the life and personality of Shaquille O'Neal. Big Chicken fuses O'Neal's home-cooked childhood favorites with today's trending flavors."

There certainly is a lot of 'Shaq' in the restaurant.

One sandwich, the M.D.E. — is named after Shaq's self-designated title "Most Dominant Ever"— features a condiment called "Shaq sauce" and pickles.

Big Chicken Gilbert

366 N Gilbert Rd

Opening March 15

Sunday to Thursday, open 11 am to 10 pm

Friday and Saturday, open from 11 am to 11 pm

Your thoughts

Are you excited to try Shaq's Big Chicken? Will you visit the new store in Gilbert when it opens? Where else in Arizona would you like them to open?

Please leave a comment below with your thoughts and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.



