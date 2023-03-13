Kansas Communities Hit Hard as More Retail Stores Close Their Doors: See the Updated List Here

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Kansas.

Some people are calling it a retail apocalypse as major national retailers announce multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will be closing in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Kansas.

Please read below to find out which stores in Kansas will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures.

This list has been updated with the latest developments as they come to hand.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Kansas closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Six of these are in Kansas.

Lawrence: 3106 S. Iowa St., Suite 215

Manhattan: 425 3rd Place

Olathe: 15335 W. 119th St.

Shawnee: Shawnee Station

Wichita: 2441 N. Maize Road

Topeka: Topeka Crossing

Tuesday Morning stores in Kansas closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including one in Kansas.

Wichita: Regency Lakes Shopping Center, 2423 N. Greenwich

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, Party City, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Kansas.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Kansas.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Kansas, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

