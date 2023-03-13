Get Your Share of the $7 Billion in Unclaimed Funds in Texas - Check Now

Texas has returned over $4 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners, but there is still $7 billion unclaimed waiting for collection. Find out if you are owed any funds.

Photo by Adobe

The State of Texas currently holds $7 billion of unclaimed property, which could be distributed to people. This could even include you!

Want to find out if you are entitled to unclaimed property? Then read on!

The Texas Property Code

Since 1963, Texas "has required institutions, businesses, and governmental entities to report to the state any personal property that has been unclaimed for up to five years, depending on the property in question."

The Texas Comptroller has the authority to manage the State of Texas Unclaimed Property Program under Title 6 of the Texas Property Code, and it holds onto the unclaimed property indefinitely.

What is unclaimed property?

According to the Claim It Texas website, unclaimed property can be abandoned assets. Some examples:

dividend, payroll, or cashier's checks

stocks, bonds, or mutual fund accounts

utility deposits and other refunds

bank accounts and safe deposit box contents

insurance proceeds

mineral interest or royalty payments

court deposits, trust funds, or escrow accounts

overpayments on insurance, utilities, and other bills

There is no statute of limitations for unclaimed property. Funds reported will remain with the state of Texas indefinitely until returned to their rightful owner.

How to check if you have unclaimed property

A search feature on the Claim It Texas website allows you to check if you have any unclaimed property due to you. There is no charge for the Claim It Texas service.

Good luck- hopefully, you can find lost millions! Or even enough for a cup of coffee.

Your thoughts

Were you aware the State of Texas held onto unclaimed property? Do you intend to search to see if you have unclaimed funds?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social so more people are aware of this and can potentially claim their funds.