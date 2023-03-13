Orange You Curious? Here's Why Whataburger Uses Its Distinctive Orange Color

Have you wondered why Whataburger's brand colors are orange and white? There is an unusual reason for the orange and white colors.

Whataburger is a Texan institution with locations across the state. Their restaurants stand out thanks to their distinctive orange colors- and there is a reason why orange was chosen.

Let's take a look at why Whataburger chose orange as its brand color.

The Whataburger founder

Harmon Dobson founded Whataburger in Texas in 1950.

Dobson was a pilot, and to promote his first restaurant, he would fly a plane and drop coupons for free Whataburgers on the people below.

While flying, Dobson realized the importance of eye-catching architecture and signage and liked the idea of seeing his stores from the air.

Using his aviation knowledge, he decided to brand his restaurants in the shade similar to International Orange, a standard color used in the aerospace industry used on objects like antennas, runways (via FAA), and even bridges like the Golden Gate Bridge to ensure they stand out and airplanes don't hit them.

So in 1961, when Dobson opened his 24th store in Texas, he built the restaurant as an orange and white striped A-frame building, a site we are all very familiar with now.

The move worked, and Whataburger was even designed as an official Texas Treasure in 2001 by the 77th Texas Legislature.

