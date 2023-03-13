Explore Chicago's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so check out these five must-visit thrift stores in Chicago.

Photo by Adobe

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other. So it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming increasingly popular.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Chicago, Illinois, that are worth checking out.

1. Goodwill Store and Donation Center

The Goodwill on W Washington is the number one ranked thrift store in Chicago, Illinois, according to Yelp users.

Goodwill has stores across the United States and is popular for its vast collection. This location is highly rated with many brand-name stuff, often barely worn.

1201 W Washington Blvd, Chicago

2. Kokorokoko

Kokorokoko opened in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood in 2009 and has vintage items from the 80s and 90s, including vintage clothing, retro accessories, books, and housewares.

1323 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago

3. Beyond Grandma's House

Beyond Grandmas House acquires memorable Antiques & Collectables from around the country. And if you are lucky, you may be able to enjoy a cup of coffee with Grandma!

2321 N Keystone Ave, Chicago

4. Three Stars Resale Shop

Three Stars Resale Shop has a lot of hidden treasures for bargain hunters to uncover. They have a diverse collection of mid-century modern and other vintage pieces, including a lot of unique finds.

2600 W Fullerton, Chicago

5. Village Discount Outlet

Often, items here still have their original price tags on them that have never been worn. So it's well worth a visit.

6419 S Kedzie Ave, Chicago

Your thoughts

What is your favorite thrift store in Chicago? Have you been to any of these? Where do you recommend visiting to find the best bargain? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

