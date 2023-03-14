Oregon Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week Walmart was the latest major chain to announce store closures in Oregon. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Oregon and if you will be affected.

Photo by Adobe

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Oregon.

Please read below to find out which stores in Oregon will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Oregon closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Oregon.

Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.

Corvallis: 1725 N.W. 9th Street

Medford: 1600 North Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094

Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A

Tuesday Morning stores in Oregon closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including six in Oregon.

Medford: Bear Creek Plaza, 850 Biddle Rd.

Bend: Bend Factory Stores, 61334 S. Highway 97, Ste 280

Beaverton: Cedar Hills Crossing, 3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Ste 160

Gresham: Gresham Square 56 NW Burnside

Salem: Hilfiker Square, 4450 Commercial St. SE

Milwaukie: Milwaukie Marketplace, 10890 SE Oak Street

Party City stores closing in Oregon

Party City is the biggest retailer of party goods in the United States, and they have announced that twenty-two stores will close; unfortunately, one is in Oregon.

Corvallis: Circle 9 Shopping Center, 944 NW Circle Blvd.

Walmart stores closing in Oregon

Walmart announced seven stores would close; unfortunately, two are in Oregon. These two closures have been controversial, with debate as to the true reason these have been selected to close.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler even weighed in on the issue.

4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland

1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland

There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Oregon.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Oregon.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Oregon, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.