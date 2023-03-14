Oregon Braces for Another Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week Walmart was the latest major chain to announce store closures in Oregon. Check the latest list of stores set to close in Oregon and if you will be affected.
Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.
The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Unfortunately, many of these chains are closing stores in Oregon.
Please read below to find out which stores in Oregon will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Oregon closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Oregon.
- Beaverton: 2780 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
- Corvallis: 1725 N.W. 9th Street
- Medford: 1600 North Riverside Ave. Ste. 1094
- Clackamas: 12535 SE 82nd Ave. Suite A
Tuesday Morning stores in Oregon closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including six in Oregon.
- Medford: Bear Creek Plaza, 850 Biddle Rd.
- Bend: Bend Factory Stores, 61334 S. Highway 97, Ste 280
- Beaverton: Cedar Hills Crossing, 3485 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Ste 160
- Gresham: Gresham Square 56 NW Burnside
- Salem: Hilfiker Square, 4450 Commercial St. SE
- Milwaukie: Milwaukie Marketplace, 10890 SE Oak Street
Party City stores closing in Oregon
Party City is the biggest retailer of party goods in the United States, and they have announced that twenty-two stores will close; unfortunately, one is in Oregon.
- Corvallis: Circle 9 Shopping Center, 944 NW Circle Blvd.
Walmart stores closing in Oregon
Walmart announced seven stores would close; unfortunately, two are in Oregon. These two closures have been controversial, with debate as to the true reason these have been selected to close.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler even weighed in on the issue.
- 4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
- 1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland
There have also been store closures announced by JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Oregon.
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to stores closing. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Oregon.
More closures to come
There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.
- Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
- Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.
- Electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven underperforming stores would soon close.
Should any of these be listed in Oregon, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.
