Discover Hidden Gems: 5 Thrift Stores in New York You Should Visit

Photo by Adobe

On my first visit to New York City, I had the usual list of touristy things: the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, and the MET.

But my wife was focused on one thing- thrift shops. So we did a little research on the best thrift shops to visit, and I felt we have visited many of them. And it seems there are a lot in New York City.

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming increasingly popular.

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in New York City that are worth checking out.

1. L Train Vintage

L Train Vintage is the number one ranked thrift store in New York City, according to Yelp users.

Located in the famous East Village, it has two large floors filled with almost everything you want in a thrift store.

204 1st Ave, New York

2. Au H2O

This secondhand, vintage, and upcycled shop opened in 2006.

It features a unique blend of recycled clothing, shoes, bags, and jewelry. Most items are priced under $25, and they also have permanent $5 and $10 racks.

84 E 7th St, New York

3. Hamlet's Vintage

Established in 2007, Hamlet's Vintage is the largest vintage store in the Greenwich Village area. They offer unique vintage pieces from the 1940s through the 1990s.

146 W 4th St, New York

4. Cure Thrift Shop

Opened in 2008, Cure Thrift Shop offers vintage and contemporary designer clothing, shoes and accessories, antique, mid-century and modern furniture, paintings, sculptures, jewelry, books, and everything thrift.

91 Third Ave, New York

5. The Attic- Brooklyn

The Attic focuses on sustainable fashion and wants to reduce waste in the fashion industry. They have a wide range of male and female vintage clothing.

231 Grand St, Brooklyn

