Explore Atlanta's Best-Kept Secrets: 5 Must-Visit Thrift Stores

If you are looking for a bargain, then you must check out these thrift stores in Atlanta, Georgia

Photo by Adobe

With the higher cost of living thanks to rising inflation, everyone could do with some bargains, so it's no surprise that thrift stores are becoming more and more popular.

With their eclectic mix of pre-loved items, thrift stores can offer hidden gems waiting to be discovered. From vintage band t-shirts to designer handbags, thrift stores offer a treasure trove of possibilities - and a fun shopping experience like no other.

Most of them also support good causes, so the proceeds of sales go towards helping others in the community.

Let's take a look at five thrift stores in Atlanta, Georgia, that are worth checking out.

1. Lost-N-Found Youth

Lost-N-Found Youth is the number one ranked thrift store in Atlanta, according to Yelp users.

Lost-n-Found Youth is an Atlanta area nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness for LGBT youth in Atlanta. The thrift store opened in 2013, and funds raised by the sales items provide a proportion of the critical funds needed to support LNFY's services.

2585 Chantilly Dr NE, Atlanta

2. Re-Zoned Thrift Store

This store also supports an important cause- the Davis Direction Foundation, a Recovery Community Organization providing resources to help those in recovery stay in recovery.

They have two stores to visit. ReZoned Boutique caters to well-cared estate-style furniture and housewares, while The Rezoned Thrift caters to above-average previously owned items.

32 Fairground St NE, Marietta

3. City Thrift

Part of a group of thrift stores operating in several states, City Thrift offers thousands of clothes, accessories, furniture, and household items for sale.

5570 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste A, Lilburn

4. Second Life

Second Life runs two community-focused resale stores that raise funds to benefit animal rescues and spay/neuter programs.

1 N Clarendon Ave, Avondale Estates

5. Last Chance

Last Chance sells men's, women's, and children's clothing, as well as books and assorted items, often from mansions and estate sales.

2935 N Decatur Rd, Decatur

Your thoughts

What is your favorite thrift store in Atlanta? Have you been to any of these? What tips do you have for bargain hunters?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article with others so more people can join the discussion.