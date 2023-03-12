Washington Braces for Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures, including online giant Amazon. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Washington.

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Amazon

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, some of these chains are closing stores in Washington.

Please read below to find out which stores in Iowa will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Washington closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Seven of these are in Washington.

Auburn: 1101 Outlet Collection STE 1260

Lakewood: 5830 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., S.W.

Vancouver: 7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102

Walla Walla: 1630 W Poplar Street

Kennewick: 1220 N. Columbia Center Blvd.

Bellingham: 4255 Meridian Street

Issaquah: 775 N.W. Gilman Blvd.

Tuesday Morning stores in Washington closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including four in Washington.

Spokane Valley: Evergreen Crossing Shopping Center, 13808 E. Indiana Ave.

Vancouver: Hazel Dell Marketplace, 628 NE 81st St., Suites D & C

Puyallup: Meridian Town Center, 13410 Meridian Ave East

Lacey: South Sound Center, 719 Sleater ‐ Kinney Rd. SE, Suite 162

Amazon Go stores closing in Washington

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to closing retail stores. Last week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, including two in Washington.

Seattle: 300 Pine Street

Seattle: 1423 Fourth Avenue

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, Party City, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Washington.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Washington, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

