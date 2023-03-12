Iowa Hit By Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Iowa.
Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.
The list now includes the following:
- Walmart
- Macy's
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Gap and Banana Republic
- JC Penney
- Party City
- Amazon
- Tuesday Morning
- Bath & Body Works
- Big Lots!
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Unfortunately, some of these chains are closing stores in Iowa.
Please read below to find out which stores in Iowa will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Iowa closing in 2023
416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Six of these are in Iowa.
- Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive
- Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial
- Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way, Suite 5
- Davenport: 4022 E. 53rd Street
- Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue
- Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive
Tuesday Morning stores in Iowa closing
The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Iowa.
- Des Moines: Clocktower Square, 2900 University Ave, Ste 230
- Coralville: Coral Ridge Mall, 1451 Coral Ridge Avenue
- Davenport: Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 10
Party City stores closing in Iowa
Party City is the biggest retailer of party goods in the United States, and they have announced that twenty-two stores will close; unfortunately, one is in Iowa.
- Waterloo: Crossroads Commons Shopping Center, 1415 Flammang Dr.
There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Iowa.
Not even online giant Amazon is immune to closing retail stores. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Iowa.
More closures to come
There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.
- Clothing company Gap has advised it would close approximately 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores by the end of 2023. So far, 276 stores have been closed, leaving up to 74 store closures still to be announced.
- Bath & Body Work has also stated that 50 of their stores will close this year, though they have yet to advise which locations they are.
- Electronics retailer Best Buy said up to 30 locations would close this year.
- Sprouts Farmers Market, the grocery retailer specializing in healthy natural and organic foods, announced eleven underperforming stores would soon close.
Should any of these be listed in Iowa, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.
Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.
Your thoughts
Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?
Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.
Comments / 54