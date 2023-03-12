Iowa Hit By Wave of Store Closures: Full List of Stores Closing Their Doors

This week more retail chains have announced store closures. Check if you will be affected by the latest list of stores set to close in Iowa.

Photo by Adobe

Recent news indicates this from the retail industry has been negative, with major national retailers announcing multiple store closures. Over 800 retail stores will close in 2023, with more to come.

The list now includes the following:

Walmart

Macy's

Bed Bath & Beyond

Best Buy

Gap and Banana Republic

JC Penney

Party City

Amazon

Tuesday Morning

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots!

Sprouts Farmers Market

Unfortunately, some of these chains are closing stores in Iowa.

Please read below to find out which stores in Iowa will be closing and which retailers have not announced official store closures. This list has been updated with the latest developments.

Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Iowa closing in 2023

416 Bed Bath & Beyond-owned stores in the U.S. will close in 2023 due to financial issues. Six of these are in Iowa.

Waterloo: 1522 Flammang Drive

Dubuque: 2475 N.W. Arterial

Coralville: 2515 Corridor Way, Suite 5

Davenport: 4022 E. 53rd Street

Cedar Rapids: 4840 1st Avenue

Sioux City: 5751 Sunnybrook Drive

Tuesday Morning stores in Iowa closing

The discount home goods company is closing more than half of its stores in the United States, including three in Iowa.

Des Moines: Clocktower Square, 2900 University Ave, Ste 230

Coralville: Coral Ridge Mall, 1451 Coral Ridge Avenue

Davenport: Village Shopping Center, 902 W. Kimberly Road, Suite 10

Party City stores closing in Iowa

Party City is the biggest retailer of party goods in the United States, and they have announced that twenty-two stores will close; unfortunately, one is in Iowa.

Waterloo: Crossroads Commons Shopping Center, 1415 Flammang Dr.

There have also been store closures announced by Walmart, JC Penney, Macy's, and Big Lots though none of the affected stores are in Iowa.

Not even online giant Amazon is immune to closing retail stores. This week they announced eight Amazon Go stores would close, though none are in Iowa.

More closures to come

There are set to be even more retail stores closing across the country, with the retailers below all set to shut locations.

Should any of these be listed in Iowa, I'll update this article and keep readers informed of any new developments in the retail industry.

Please follow me so you can get all the latest updates.

Your thoughts

Do any of these store closures affect you? Do you believe the government should offer these businesses more financial support? Are you concerned about those people who will lose their jobs? Who is to blame for all these closures?

Please leave your thoughts in the comments below and share this article on social media so more people can join the discussion.