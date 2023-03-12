Should Texans Be Able to Purchase Liquor on Sundays?

Texas lawmakers have a bill allowing liquor to be sold in Texas on a Sunday. Is this a good idea?

Photo by Adobe

While people in Texas can purchase beer and wine on Sundays, selling liquor on the Sabbath is illegal.

This ban has been in place since 1935, when the Texas Liquor Control Act was passed in response to the repeal of Prohibition.

But that could soon change if a new Texas bill is passed in the Texas legislative session.

A bill has been filed by State Sen. Kelly Hanock proposing the Alcoholic Beverage Code amends the definition of "liquor" under Texas law so "spirit coolers" would not be included.

This would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails seven days a week. Currently, such drinks are only sold by liquor stores, which, as we all know, are closed on Sundays.

“As industries innovate and new products become staples in the marketplace, it only makes sense for us to take a look at ways government can reduce regulatory red tape.I look forward to continuing to work on legislation that keeps free market principles at the core of Texas’ economic success.” State Sen. Kelly Hancock

Supporters of the bill point out that canned cocktails have similar alcohol content to beer and wine. The bill proposes a maximum alcohol content of 17% for Sunday sales.

Unsurprisingly the bill has the support of the Distilled Spirits Council.

“States all across the U.S. are taking a look at beverage laws to ensure consumers of these products are being treated fairly, and Texas consumers should not get left behind. Legislative leaders in Texas should not be picking winners and losers in the marketplace.” Chris Swonger, president and CEO of the Distilled Spirits Council

In 2021, state leaders allowed beer and wine sales before noon on Sundays.

Your thoughts

Do you support the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails on a Sunday? Would you like to see all forms of liquor available on a Sunday? Or would you prefer to keep the Sabbath limited to purchases of beer and wine?

